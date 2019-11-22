U.S. Attorney General announces plan to address missing or murdered Native persons

U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced the FBI and federal prosecutors will enhance investigations into missing and murdered indigenous persons in Montana, and in 10 other states.
Barr unveiled the plan, which is called the "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative," during a visit to the Flathead Reservation with Salish and Kootenai Confederated Tribes.
Jami Pluff who works as a policy analyst and is CSKT council support, said tribal lands need more resources.
"I think the biggest concern as all across the nation is lack of resources," Pluff said.
In 2018, the Urban Indian Health Institute counted over 5,700 cases of missing and murdered women and girls. Only 116 of those cases were logged into a Department of Justice database.
Pluff said families are looking for answers.
"There's a lot of families that are still struggling with that, and they're struggling with the justice for their family members," Pluff said.
The plan has three parts. Barr said the first part is getting the DOJ to invest an initial $1.5 million to hire 11 MMIP coordinators in 11 states to develop protocols for a more coordinated law enforcement response to missing cases. Those states are Alaska, Arizona, Montana, Oklahoma, Michigan Utah, Nevada, Minnesota, Oregon, New Mexico and Washington State. Barr said the Montana coordinator is already hired.
"Montana's coordinator Ernie Weyand is already on board," Barr said.
The second will give more tools and resources to law enforcement.
The third part is to perform an in-depth analysis of databases to improve missing persons data. Pluff said Barr met with Alaska Tribal leaders about the same issue and since profess has been made. Pluff is staying optimistic about the MMIP national initiative.
"He really wants to move it forward and had an initiative to move things forward to work with the tribes," Pluff said.
Barr said when he gets back to Washington D.C. he expects to propose additional steps to address drug issues that are impacting native tribes, which is correlated to domestic violence and the MMIP issue.