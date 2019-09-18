U.S and China trade war could impact millions in revenue in Lake County

As the trade war between the U.S. and China escalates, the Chinese have added a 10 percent tariff on U.S. beef impacting cattle ranchers in Montana.
"Anytime that we put a trade restriction or undo tariffs on our products, it puts our US cattleman at a disadvantage," American Angus Association CEO Mark McCulley said.
He said it's really important to drive as much demand for U.S. beef products as possible. But as the world's two largest economies battle out in a trade war, Montana's largest economy is being threatened.
"Buyers are not buying, they're waiting, they're standing in their boots, waiting to see what the markets gonna do," Craig Blevins said.
Blevins owns Rafter E. Angus in Ronan. He says cattle prices are down in Lake County. Last year 650lb calves brought in $1.50 a pound, this year it's looking like ranchers will only get about $1.35 a pound. It's a loss that adds up.
"The revenue loss to this county and the ranchers here will be between $5-10 million dollars," Blevins said.
He said ranching is a good living, but it's a hard living. Blevins said the loss in revenue affect what he can do, and what he can spend.
"That's gonna impact the businesses here in town too," Blevins said.