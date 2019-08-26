According to Helena Police Sergeant Jayson Zander, two people were hurt in a rollover crash at the intersection of Highway 12 East and Crossroads just before 8.
Officers found the driver and a front passenger trapped inside the car. Both were rescued and taken to the hospital. A third person who was in the back seat was responsive and able to get out of the car.
Preliminary investigations indicate the driver was eastbound on US Highway 12 East in the westbound lane. According to police, it appears the driver attempted to change lanes by driving over the center median. Once over the median, the vehicle darted across the intersection and collided with a signal pole. The car rolled over several times.
Right now the extent of injuries are unclear. Police are still investigating.