HELENA - The Montana Department of Commerce allocated a $1.3 million grant split between Butte-Silver Bow County's historic Hotel Finlen in Butte and Carter County's Dahl Memorial Hospital in Ekakala.
The goal of the funding is to generate new jobs, and keep current jobs in the Montana communities.
Butte-Silver Bow County was given $700,000 of the share to cover to cost of Hotel Finlen's restoration, and is expected to generate 35 new jobs. The hotel accommodated former presidents John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon, among other prominent world leaders after it was erected in 1924.
Commerce Director Tara Rice said in a release, “It’s projects such as these that will help promote and strengthen Montana’s economy and local businesses’ ability to create and retain permanent good-paying jobs.”
Six hundred thousand dollars of the grant was awarded to Carter County's Dahl Memorial Hospital in Ekakala, to create four new jobs while maintaining 36. The grant will also cover the cost of an expansion and new hospital tools.
With the healthcare workforce as the state's biggest job sector, Rice says investing in rural and community hospitals is crucial.
“By supporting rural hospitals like Dahl Memorial to improve and grow, we can ensure quality, long-term healthcare for Montanans in their local communities,” Rice said in a release.