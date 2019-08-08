MARION - Flathead County authorities say they arrested two suspects and are looking for two others involved in recent robbery cases.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says it's searching for Lukas Davis, 19, and Cody Waggener, 18.
The two are wanted in connection with a robbery reported at 1 AM Thursday, Aug. 8 at a home in Marion.
Flathead Sheriff Brian Heino says they also may be involved in a Aug. 7 robbery near a Domino's Pizza in Columbia Falls, as well as a recent robbery in Missoula County.
The Columbia Falls robbery victim reported being held at gunpoint for money and pushed out of a car.
A juvenile male and Conner Waggener, Cody's brother, have already been arrested in connection with the crimes.
Residents are asked to call 911 if they see Lukas or Cody.
Story updated 4:26 PM with additional information on arrests and suspects.