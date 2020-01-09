MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Two men are facing 10 days in jail for trespassing a forbidden thermal area at the Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park.
A release from the park says staff and visitors saw Eric Schefflin, 20, of Colorado, and Ryan Goetz, 25, of New York, enter a blocked off thermal area of the geyser and alerted park rangers on the morning of September 10, 2019.
In court, the two pleaded guilty for trespassing on December 5, 2019.
"Visitors must realize that walking on thermal features is dangerous, damages the resource, and illegal," Chief Ranger Sarah Davis said. "Law enforcement officers take this violation seriously. Yellowstone National Park also appreciates the court for recognizing the impact thermal trespass can have on these amazing features."
U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Carmen sentenced Schefflin and Goetz to 10 days in jail, a $540 fine, five years of unsupervised probation and a five year ban from the park.