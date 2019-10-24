Two men in Gallatin County were charged on two separate counts on felony drug possession on Wednesday.
Nelson Renderos, 34, was held in custody at Gallatin County Detention Center for an unrelated offense when officers found what they allegedly determined to be cocaine in a clear plastic baggie in Renderos' sweatshirt pocket. Rederos' told officers he was unaware that the cocaine was in his sweatshirt pocket and that he left it in his friends car for a short period of time before wearing it again. He also said that he has never used cocaine. He was cited for the felony possession of dangerous drugs and is jailed at the GCDC with no bond.
In another felony drug possession incident, Gallatin County officers and Immigration Customs Enforcement Officers pulled over Marco Sandoval-Reyes, 42, in Big Sky. He was allegedly holding methamphetamine in a plastic bag while speaking with officers. Sandoval-Reyes was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and is being held at GCDC with no bond.