Gallatin Co. - Two men in Gallatin County were arrested on Thursday for unrelated felony charges, drug possession and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Clayton Sears, 30, of Bozeman was serving probation for a previous offense when officers found what allegedly appeared to be a bag of methamphetamine, mushrooms, LSD, and a pipe and a metal spoon covered in meth residue in Sears' home.
Officers arrested Sears and transported him to Gallatin County Detention Center under charges of possession of dangerous drugs and probation violation, according to criminal documents. He is held with no bond.
Belgrade man Michael Eaves, 28, was stopped by police on Thursday because his headlights were not working. Officers said Eaves allegedly had watery eyes, slurred speech and alcohol odors coming from his breath.
According to criminal documents, Eaves told the officer he was on felony probation for driving under the influence previously. He allegedly blew an alcohol blood content of .054, slightly under the legal limit in Montana.
Eaves was arrested for his fifth DUI, a felony charge. He is jailed at GCDC with no bond.