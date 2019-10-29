HELENA- Two type 6 wildland fire trucks are scheduled to deploy two City of Helena fire crews to support fire suppression efforts in southern California.
A release from the City of Helena says the crews were formally requested, governor approved and it is being facilitated through Montana Disaster and Emergency Services.
Six crew members will be deployed for 18 days as a part of a larger multi-state effort to get the fires under control.
The two trucks are scheduled to depart before noon on Tuesday.
“We’re happy to help California during this time of need,” said Assistant Fire Chief, Mike Chambers. “During our fire season, California crews come to Montana to support fire suppression efforts. We’re there for each other.”