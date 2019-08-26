MISSOULA - Authorities are working to identify the remains of two people found in separate incidents on the same day in Missoula and Frenchtown.
The first report came in on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 24. A neighbor describing a rotting smell near South Fourth Street West and South Catlin Street. Police identified the smell coming from a culvert as a body. Responders pulled the body out from the culvert around noon. They say it belongs to a dead man, and they're working to identify him.
On the same day around 8:30 PM, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified that a body had been found in a field near the Smurfit-Stone Mill near Frenchtown.
Deputies held the scene until Sunday morning to continue the investigation in daylight. The remains have been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab, but because the Frenchtown body was exposed to the elements for what seemed like a long time deputies are not expecting identification for a few weeks.