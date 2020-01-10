Two Bear Air uses rare rescue device to find avalanche victim in minutes

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. GUSTY EASTERLY WINDS WILL ALSO PRODUCE PERIODS OF BLOWING SNOW LOWERING VISIBILITY TO 1 MILE OR LESS. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&