Last week, 25 samples from harvest deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease, two coming from areas that are not currently being managed for the disease.
Out of the 25 positive samples, two came from areas where the disease had not been detected before.
One sample was from a mule deer doe harvested in hunting district 650, south of the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, and the other from a white-tailed buck harvested in hunting district 702 in Rosebud County. Both hunting districts are adjacent to CWD Management Zones.
So far this year, 91 samples have tested positive to the disease including one elk and one moose according to FWP.
It is currently unknown if CWD can infect people, however, the CDC advises that if the animal tests positive for the disease you should not eat its meat.
Even though the general hunting season is closed, samples can still be submitted for CWD testing, results of the testing can be seen on FWP’s website here.
Management strategies, testing results and other information collected will be reviewed by FWP to take the next steps in managing the disease.
For more information on CWD you can visit FWP’s website here.