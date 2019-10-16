HELENA- Two full-time agents who will work solely on human trafficking investigations were hired by the Montana Department of Justice.
A release from Attorney General Tim Fox says the team is based in Billings and is employed by the Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to work on cases of suspected human trafficking statewide.
One agent is DCI Agent Andrew Yedinak, who was promoted to supervisor of DCI’s Computer and Internet Crime Unit. The unit is responsible for investigating human trafficking, internet crimes against children and cyber crimes according to the release.
The name of the second applicant selected for the new human trafficking unit position was not released by the DOJ for safety and operational integrity concerns related to the undercover duties of the position.
“The addition of these new positions means that for the first time, Montana has state-level law enforcement dedicated exclusively to working human trafficking cases,” Attorney General Tim Fox said.
Tim Fox also added that the new agents will work with local, Tribal and federal law enforcement to conduct undercover operations and crackdown on human trafficking in Montana.
The human trafficking team will work closely with the Montana Highway Patrol to intercept trafficking along the roadways to bring traffickers to justice according to Tim Fox.
According to the release, funding for the new team came from HB 749, which provided $519,815 to establish the two-person team with the DCI.
Tim Fox also said that Shared Hope International, an organization that works to prevent sex trafficking and bring justice to victims, gave Montana an “A” rating for child sex trafficking prevention in 2018 as compared to an“F” rating in 2011.
“We’re thankful for partnerships with groups across the state for their collaborative work to educate residents about this crime; these partnerships have proven to be critically important as we collectively work toward greater public awareness of human trafficking in Big Sky Country,” Fox said.
To learn more about human trafficking in Montana you can go to the Department of Justice’s Website here.