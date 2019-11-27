Montana Department of Transportation is reporting two accidents on I-90 outside near Saint Regis and Tarkio.
MDT says there was a multiple-vehicle accident, causing a lane blockage one mile east of the Drexel Overpass near Saint Regis at approximately 12:19 p.m.
Traffic is slowly flowing, according to MDT.
Another multi-vehicle accident causing a blocked lane was reported at 11:57 a.m. about four miles west of Tarkio.
Emergency vehicles have arrived at the location and the vehicle was removed from the interstate.
MDT says to expect delays and slower speeds in theses areas.