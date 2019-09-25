Turner Farms prepares for incoming winter storm

MISSOULA- With a historic winter storm tracked to hit the treasure state this weekend, winter wants to come early, which could be a problem for local farmers throughout the state.
Producing over 40,000 pounds of pumpkins this season, local farmers like the Turners, work year round to maintain their crops.
When their harvest season is interrupted, or cut short due to an early winter, it can make work difficult. Farm owner, Erin Turner, says it’s a hectic time.
"It's extremely stressful, we're falling into bed at night dead on our feet from working so hard, but then we aren't sleeping because we are going through our heads what needs to be done and trying to set everything up for the next day, yeah, it's stressful,” Turner said.
Trying to beat the snow, and low temperatures, Turner farms has several crops that need to be harvested and stored before this weekend's incoming storm.
"Pumpkins, squash, all the delicate- tomatoes, peppers- that kind of stuff has to get harvested and brought in. From there you start to look at all the other crops and then on top of that we are also looking at irrigation systems, this isn't a light frost- this is a hard freeze,” owner, Erin Turner said.
Anything left out to try and survive in 24 degrees or below, will ruin the Turners crops.
But the Turners are confident that with the many hands on deck, and with the weather clearing next week, this will not affect the tenth annual pumpkin festival.
"The only thing that it impacts is how we are going to store the pumpkins- normally we are able to leave them out, and even if a light frost comes in we can usually cover them but now we are looking at where are we going to store these- every barn, every garage, every shop that we have on our properties are getting emptied out and getting replaced with pumpkins,” Turner added.
Owners say they've seen reports of the weather dropping as low as 19 degrees, but that they will remain open per usual, seven days a week.
Pumpkin Fest begins October 5th, and runs through the 6th. For details on the fall fun you can click here.