The results from a University of Montana poll are in.
It shows Montanans have mixed feelings about president trump as his impeachment inquiry moves forward.
The poll asked over 300 registered voters a series of questions relating to president trump.
When asked if president trump should be impeached and removed from office, 52% said no, 39% said yes, and 10% said they didn’t know.
"The thing we thought was really fascinating is that trumps approval rating has dropped over the last several iterations of the poll then when you do head to head match ups between president trump and the top democratic contenders for the presidential race he is out pacing each of them except governor bullock which isn’t surprising because he is our governor in Montana," UM Department of Public Administration and Policy Chair Sara Rinfret said.
The poll also looked at the approval ratings of Montana’s senators and representatives.