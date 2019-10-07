Trade Deal

Today president Trump signed a trade agreement with Japan that will benefit ranchers right here in the treasure state.

Beef, grain, corn and other farming industries expect to see massive gain from this $55 billion trade deal.

The White House says the deal will initially lower tariffs on American beef and other exports by 25% and in a few years those tariffs will be reduced by 70%

Japan will also cut tariffs on more than $7 billion worth of US agricultural exports as part of the agreement.

This will expand farmers and ranchers access to a fairer market to export their products.

"I believe this is the best beef agreement the United States has ever made and I know it is the best beef agreement for Montana," Montana rancher Fred Wacker said.

Both Wacker and senator Daines were in the oval office today for the signing ceremony.

