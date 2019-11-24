Trump Jr. in Helena

Courtesy: Travis Hall on Twitter @traviswhall

Donald Trump Junior made another trip to Montana Sunday evening... this time, to campaign for Gubernatorial Candidate, Congressman Greg Gianforte.

The event took place in Helena at the Montana Club. Of course this isn't Trump Jr's first time coming to Montana. And it likely won't be his last, as the race for Montana's next governor continues to heat up.

Here’s a current list of candidates running:

(Democrats)

Fmr. State Rep. Reilly Neill

House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner

Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney

Whitney Williams

(Republicans)

Attorney General Tim Fox

State Senator Dr. Al Olszewski

Congressman Greg Gianforte

(Libertarian)

Ron Vandevender

