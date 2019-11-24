Donald Trump Junior made another trip to Montana Sunday evening... this time, to campaign for Gubernatorial Candidate, Congressman Greg Gianforte.
The event took place in Helena at the Montana Club. Of course this isn't Trump Jr's first time coming to Montana. And it likely won't be his last, as the race for Montana's next governor continues to heat up.
Here’s a current list of candidates running:
(Democrats)
Fmr. State Rep. Reilly Neill
House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner
Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney
Whitney Williams
(Republicans)
Attorney General Tim Fox
State Senator Dr. Al Olszewski
Congressman Greg Gianforte
(Libertarian)
Ron Vandevender