President Donald Trump shared a lighthearted exchange with Montana Senator Steve Daines during his China trade deal bill signing on Wednesday.
The President gave a shout-out while pointing at Daines congratulating him for the Montana State Bobcats' success the past football season.
"He's got a hell of a football team, how did they do this year, alright?" Trump asked Daines. "They won it again? They have a good team, they have a good team."
"Steve is a proud Bobcat alumni and fan, and glad President Trump is as well!" Daines's spokesperson Julia Doyle wrote in a release. "Steve looks forward to having him out to Bobcat Stadium for a game in the future!"
Daines wrote, "Go Cats!"