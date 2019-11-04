Comedian Trevor Noah will make stops in Missoula and Bozeman during his tour.
The Missoula show is scheduled for Friday, April 24 at the Adams Center. The Bozeman show will take place at the MSU's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Saturday, April 25.
Click here for tour information.
The following is a press release from MSU:
BOZEMAN – Comedian Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” will stop at Montana State University for his 2020 Loud & Clear Tour on April 25. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. in MSU’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, and can be bought at ticketswest.com. Prices range from $39.50 to $95 plus fees, and tickets are limited to eight per household. The tour kicks off Jan. 10 in Buffalo, New York, and finishes June 27 in Mashantucket, Connecticut, stopping across the U.S., Europe and India.
Noah, known for his insightful and authentic take on politics and current events, is from South Africa and began his career as a comedian and actor in 2002. After his standup career attained international success, Noah began to appear on American late-night talk shows and British panel shows. In 2014 he was hired to be the senior international correspondent for “The Daily Show” and a year later took over as host after longtime host Jon Stewart left.
Aside from his standup and TV career, Noah published an autographical comedy book, “Born a Crime,” in 2016; wrote, produced and starred in eight comedy specials; was named one of “The 35 Most Powerful People in New York Media” by the Hollywood Reporter in 2017 and 2018; and was named by Time magazine as one of the “100 Most Influential People in the World” in 2018.