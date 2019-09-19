Traveling healthcare van stopping in rural areas for preventative healthcare access

MISSOULA- A van is traveling across Montana bringing much needed health care specifically to rural areas.
The Care Van is spending the week in Missoula County. It's already given more than 16,000t immunizations and served over 20,000 Montanans.
Focusing specifically on flu shots, HIV testing, and Hepatitis C screenings next week-- the Care Van will be stopping in Clinton, Bonner, Frenchtown, and Seeley Lake.
Care Van specialist, Kami Kirchberg, said going to these rural areas of Montana is crucial to bring everyone preventative health care.
"We know that prevention is so important but access to health care even basic preventative health care in Montana can be very difficult in some of these rural areas so the Care Van just really tries to break down some of these barriers such as transportation or cost for preventive health care,” Kirchberg said.
Open to the public, the services provided come completely free to patients regardless of if you have medical insurance.
Partnering with local public nurses, Care Van executives say patients are treated with compassion, and respect.
"The Care Van works with some of the most passionate providers across the state, when you come to a Care Van event you know that you are in great hands with people who just truly want to help you be healthy,” added specialist, Kirchberg.
No need for an appointment either, people wanting to attend an upcoming Care Van event just need to show up.
For specific details on upcoming Care Van events, click here.