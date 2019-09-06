An interactive online globe shows a fascinating view of what we now call Montana as it's transformed through the eons, from an underwater primordial seabed to the inland, mountainous region we know today.
The digital globe from DinosaurPictures.org allows the user to put in any city and see where it sits on the map as Earth's continents drifted through the ages and life evolved.
The map also links to fossils found in Montana of herbivore dinosaurs Sauropelta and Maiasaura, and the flying pterosaur Montanazhdarcho.
The shape of North America as we know it today only show up around 100-66 million years ago.
Click here to check out the interactive map!