New docu-film 'Pellett' highlights a historic Montana murder case, and could soon be coming to the big screen. The film is still in it's early stages, but may have a significant impact on the Montana film industry.
'Pellett' was filmed right here in the Treasure State. Clarence Pellett was murdered over 65 years ago, and now his grandson Dr. Clem Pellett is making it his life mission to bring attention to the murder case.
"I was looking through some things of my mothers, she had recently passed away. And I found some newspaper clippings that described a murder I never knew about, it was the murder of my Grandfather. And from that point, I started to contact many people and I kept following the clues until I finally captured the murderer of my Grandfather who had been a fugitive for many years," said Pellett.
He spent years investigating and even published a novel about how he continues finding justice and affirmation for his family.
"We're gonna put this Montana story on the big screen, and it's very important because we want to film this Montana film in Montana. Eventually, we're gonna make a movie that the whole Big Sky will be proud of."
Writer and Director Fred Fontana says shooting in Great Falls, Shelby, and the Highline is a significant part of the film's success.
"We definitely want to do it in Montana, we've waited to do it in Montana. It's rare in Hollywood to be able to make something where the events of something actually took place....We're even filming in the actual courtroom where all these trials took place, which to me is just invaluable..You can go build a set anywhere and you can film on that, but it's not the same as actually being on the locations. We're filming where the murder was done, everything is authentic so we had to do it here," said Fontana.
Producer Peter Sobich believes the state's new Big Sky tax incentive bill will also drive other filmmakers to Montana.
"We've worked with the state, supported their efforts, the state is now at a point where they're going to be very helpful to us in getting the movie made."
The 'Pellett' trailer will also be shown on Wednesday, August 28th at noon in the Toole County Courtroom. That's where most of the filming was done. Filmmakers hope the film will hit the big screen sometime in the next few years.