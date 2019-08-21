BELGRADE - Highway officials say the westbound driving lane of I-90 between Belgrade and the Bozeman Airport is blocked as of Wednesday morning due to a wreck.
A report says multiple vehicles collided. Westbound traffic should proceed with caution.
The Montana Highway Patrol incident log reports it as an injury crash.
We're sending a reporter to the scene and will update you when we learn more.
Currently on a multiple vehicle crash blocking the right lane between Airway and Jackrabbit on I-90 West. Fire and LEO's on scene. Please avoid area if possible.@mdtroadreport @MTHwyPatrol #CrashAhead pic.twitter.com/vXfrf8e974— Sgt McLaughlin (@SgtPatrick127) August 21, 2019