Trade expansion grant awarded to Montana

HELENA- A federal grant has been given to the Montana Department of Commerce to help local businesses export Montana-made products around the world.
The $499,488 bond from the U.S. Small Business Administration will be used to promote Montana businesses at international tradeshows.
The hope is networking at international tradeshows will lead to meaningful relationships between Montana companies and foreign businesses which will ultimately lead to business growth for Montanans.
“Montana’s exports hit a record $1.65 billion last year, strengthening the state’s economy and fueling business growth.” Commerce Director Tara Rice said.
Right now the top five trading partners last year for Montana companies were Canada, Republic of Korea, China, Belgium, and Japan.