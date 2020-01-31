Toxicology results released on driver who hit Jordana Hubble of Whitefish

KALISPELL - The Montana Highway Patrol released on Friday the results of a toxicology report done on the driver, who struck a Whitefish girl after she got off the school bus.
Six-year-old Jordana Hubble suffered widespread damage to her brain after she was hit by a car on November 12.
The incident happened near the intersection of Highway 93 and Raccoon Lane, north of Whitefish.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper John Raymond told ABC FOX Montana that during the investigation, the female driver admitted to being a medical marijuana user.
Test results showed that THC was present in her bloodstream at the time of the crash, but the THC was not active.
Zoloft, an anti-depressant medication, was also found in the driver's system, according to Trooper Raymond.
Alcohol or other drugs were found not to be present.
Trooper Raymond says that the investigation done by the Montana Highway Patrol has been submitted to the Flathead County Attorney's Office.
The Flathead County Attorney is currently reviewing the paperwork to determine what charges will be filed against the driver who hit Jordana.
