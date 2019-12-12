It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but Santa isn’t the only one who stays busy. So do emergency rooms.
According to the director for emergency and critical care services at Benefis, Kevin Langkiet, the most common reason people in up in the ER during the holidays is because they don’t stick to their normal schedule.
“Over the holidays their routine has been upset. They’ve gone visiting, the school is out, other people come and visit them, or they go out of town. And so they don’t keep taking their medications on a normal basis like they usually do.” says Langkiet.
It’s important to stick to your schedule as much as possible.
Cooking a festive meal can be a health hazard too, with burns, cuts, and of course, germs.
Langkiet says the best way to keep everyone healthy while sharing a meal is to make sure you keep your hands washed.
Of course, no one wants new crutches under the tree – but injuries are another reason for a holiday hospital visit.
With winter weather bringing cold temperatures and icy grounds, playing outdoor sports can lead to slips and falls resulting in breaks and sprains.
Finally, many people get injured or sick during the holidays from drinking too much alcohol.
You should enjoy the season, but know your limits - and always have a designated driver.