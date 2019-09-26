BOZEMAN- If you're dreading the winter ritual of scraping snow and ice off your car, some handy hints might help you get out the door faster.
The night before, setting an old rug or heavy blanket on your car windshield will make snow removal easy. You just remove that old rug or heavy blanket and it's all gone and you are off to work! (Keep in mind that this is less effective if it's windy enough to blow the blanket away overnight.)
Another trick - socks on your windshield wipers. Put a sock over each blade to prevent ice buildup, so they'll still work in the morning.
Credit cards or gift cards make quick substitutes for ice scrapers.
For that heavy snow on your car roof, you can use a push broom.
It’s also always helpful to keep some kitty litter in your trunk, that helps put a little bit of weight in the back of your car and can be used for friction in the snow in case of an emergency.
You can also download the Montana Weather Authority app which will help you track the roads as you make your way across the state this weekend.
Do you have a fun snow hack? Share it with us, we will put it to the test and add it to our list!