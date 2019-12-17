Thousands donated to Montana Food Bank Network, will feed people across the state

MISSOULA - It's something that will not only help feed struggling Montana families, but it will also cut down on the amount of plastic that goes to landfills. This is the goal of a huge donation from a Missoula grocery store to Montana's only statewide food bank.
The Montana Food Bank Network was given $16,799 from Missoula Fresh Market on Tuesday morning.
Since September, Missoula Fresh Market was asking for donations to the Montana Food Bank Network at the check-out line. With each donation, a customer was given a reusable tote bag.
In total, there were about 20,000 reusable bags given out to the community, something employees from Republic Services, a waste disposal and recycling service, said will cut down on plastic waste.
Cassidy Green, the marketing and events coordinator with the Montana Food Bank Network said this will help provide more than a million meals throughout our state.
"A check like this is really going to support the entire state. It's going to put meat, potatoes, carrots, onions on everyone's plate that might otherwise go without food this holiday season," Green said.
Missoula Fresh Market will continue giving out reusable bags when people donate to the Montana Food Bank Network through the end of 2020. Their goal is to give out 50,000 reusable bags in total.