BOZEMAN - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks responded to two wildlife criminal reports in the Gallatin area that took place in October.
FWP is investigating the remains of 20 Canada geese and 11 mallard ducks that were ditched at the Cameron Bridge Fishing Access Site near Belgrade.
FWP is also investigating two adolescent red-tailed hawks that were found shot and killed in Bozeman west of Mandeville Road. FWP says they found a large amount of bird shot in the remains after the birds were taken to Montana Raptor Conservation Center.
Violators could face consequences, including fines and suspension of hunting privileges for littering game remains on public lands. Littered remains could draw in unwanted scavengers and create an annoyance for others recreating.
Hunting raptors is prohibited since they are federally protected by law. Moreover, firearms cannot be shot within Bozeman City limits.
FWP may offer a reward to anyone with information about either of the two incidents. Contact FWP at 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668). Callers can remain anonymous.