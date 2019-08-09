flathead county lukas davis robbery suspect

MARION - A third suspect accused of involvement in a string of robberies in the Flathead and Missoula has been arrested, but one man remains at large.

According to a Facebook post from the Columbia Falls Police Department, Cody Waggener was apprehended early this evening. Lukas Davis, 19, still remains at large.

The suspects are wanted in connection with a robbery reported at 1 AM Thursday, Aug. 8 at a home in Marion.

Flathead Sheriff Brian Heino says they also may be involved in a Aug. 7 robbery near a Domino's Pizza in Columbia Falls, as well as a recent robbery in Missoula County.

The Columbia Falls robbery victim reported being held at gunpoint for money and pushed out of a car.

A juvenile male and Conner Waggener, Cody's brother, have already been arrested in connection with the crimes.

Residents are asked to call 911 if they see Lukas.

Story updated Aug. 9.

