MARION - A third suspect accused of involvement in a string of robberies in the Flathead and Missoula has been arrested, but one man remains at large.
According to a Facebook post from the Columbia Falls Police Department, Cody Waggener was apprehended early this evening. Lukas Davis, 19, still remains at large.
The suspects are wanted in connection with a robbery reported at 1 AM Thursday, Aug. 8 at a home in Marion.
Flathead Sheriff Brian Heino says they also may be involved in a Aug. 7 robbery near a Domino's Pizza in Columbia Falls, as well as a recent robbery in Missoula County.
The Columbia Falls robbery victim reported being held at gunpoint for money and pushed out of a car.
A juvenile male and Conner Waggener, Cody's brother, have already been arrested in connection with the crimes.
Residents are asked to call 911 if they see Lukas.
Story updated Aug. 9.