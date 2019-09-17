MISSOULA- The Zootown Arts Community Center, ZACC, is expanding due to growth in community outreach.
The non-profit will soon close its current doors on first street, and open its new headquarters located in the Studebaker building on West Main Street.
This permanent location will nearly double the organizations overall space, moving from 8,000 square feet--to 17,000.
The three floor building will offer an art gallery, an artist studio, a music school with music rooms, a recording studio, and events center, and many other amenities that the art community can use.
Not only will the ZACC be expanding , but the Big Sky Film Institute will also be moving into the new space where ZACC executives say the two non-profits will work together to bring new activities to the Garden City.
ZACC’s Director of Operations, Heather Stockton, said, "This is a very powerful partnership for both entities, currently film and media is not something we tend to work towards, but it's not something we are against, we have a lot of friends in that community and we are open to it.”
Stockton went on to say, “We think bringing in that element will again allow for many great partnerships and a lot of great community workshops that will be opening up."
The ZACC is still accepting donations for their new headquarters and to do so you can donate here.