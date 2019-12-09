The Murdered Priests: Father Kerrigan Part 1

RONAN - An abandoned car, blood-soaked clothes, and a bent coat hanger are the few clues left behind when a Montana priest disappeared in the early '80's.
The night of July 20, 1984, Father John Kerrigan went for a jog and stopped in at a local bakery.
When we walked out the door at 11 PM, he was never seen or heard from again.
