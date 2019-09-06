The Milkwaukee Trail Pedestrian Underpass is now open for public use

MISSOULA- The highly-anticipated Milwaukee Trail Pedestrian Underpass is officially open to pedestrians-- bikers-- and street recreating warriors.
This new pedestrian underpass is a crucial component to Russell Street, and the Broadway to Dakota project. While construction on the Russell Street Bridge will continue until 2020, underpass users say having this new trail open is a game changer.
"There's a lot of people who go thru here, I see them on the trail biking and riding quite often and walking their dogs yes, it's a great improvement,” Missoula resident, Richard Wherley said.
Another Missoula resident said, "I think it will be used just extensively, there a lot of people that ride and bike the trail and it's just such a wonderful thing to have that open again and have that access."
The Department of Transportation encourages the public using this trail to sign up for updates on the on-going bridge construction, text “Russell” to 4-1-4-1-1.