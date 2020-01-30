The Gallatin County DUI Task Force names new coordinator

BOZEMAN- Leah Mobley will take over the citizen group whose goal is to reduce incidence driving under the influence in Gallatin County.
The Task Force coordinator is a part-time position that works under the supervision of Gallatin County Court Services.
Mobley is from a small town in southwest Washington and was involved in community service in several areas, one of which was working on youth substance prevention.
She has several goals as DUI Task Force coordinator which include, creating a campus presence at Montana State University and local high schools, releasing a data report on the last five years of DUI statistics from Gallatin County and advocating for bipartisan policy measures on the local and state level that will ensure a reduction of drug and alcohol-related crashes in Montana.
The Gallatin County DUI Task Force is funded through driver’s license reinstatement fees collected in Gallatin County from people charged with DUI and other traffic offenses.