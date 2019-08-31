MISSOULA- Labor Day weekend in the Garden City brings a lot of hustle and bustle to the city, but this Labor Day Weekend Missoula has a new event in town.
Missoulians signed up to run the Crazy Dash Wine 5K, but more importantly, to drink wine.
An event that incorporates light exercise, and light wine, is just what the doctor ordered before summer ends and fall begins.
The Crazy Wine Dash 5K is debuting in the Garden City, and race creator Willie Baker said they chose Missoula as a destination because of its hometown feel.
"I've heard good things about Missoula, and I take this run all across the country to a lot of smaller states but college towns and fun areas,” Willie Baker, Crazy Wine Dash creator said.
Anyone can sign up to participate in the 5K, but the Crazy Wine Dash is geared more towards women, and of course geared towards women who love wine.
"It's a very fun outdoor event. That's what I'm basically trying to create, a very outdoor fun activity geared toward women. Women drink wine so ya know it seems like everywhere I do it they have a great time,” added Baker.
Racers walk away with a wine glass, free wine, and a race t-shirt, and women racers said this event is perfect to bring people together.
"Missoula is such a great place to be and anything that builds community and brings people together is a lot of fun and it's a beautiful day,” racer Liz Lombardi said.
The race started at 4:30 Saturday, with festivities carrying on well after into the early evening.
The Crazy Wine Dash officials say this will definitely be back next year.