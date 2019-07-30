The Blackfoot River will return to normal color by the end of the week

MISSOULA- The Blackfoot River was a "chocolaty brown" due to debris and sediment from last week's landslides, but Montana FWP biologists told ABC FOX the water will return to its normal color within a few days.
2017's Rice Ridge Fire left areas like Dunham Creek dry, and fragile, making it easy for erosion after large amounts of rainfall.
Although "off-colored" water filled the Blackfoot last week, Montana FWP officials says recreators shouldn't be concerned.
"I think the bulk of the turbidity and main sediment plume was passed over the weekend, the river should be getting back to its normal clarity here in the next day or two,” said Blackfoot Biologist for Montana’s FWP, Patrick Uthe.
As far as wildlife is concerned, officials say the river's species are doing well despite this disturbance.
"Monture Creek is one of our strong holds for Bull Trout which is an endangered fish species and we went in there on Friday did some electro-fishing sampling and found quite a few fish about six miles downstream of the debris flow so that gave us a pretty good comfort level that fish were able to weather that disturbance pretty well,” added Uthe.
While the Blackfoot will be back to normal soon, officials say people should stay alert for upcoming thunderstorms, which could cause the river to become off-colored again.