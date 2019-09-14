MISSOULA- Pet owners and furry friends gathered at the Missoula County Fairgrounds for some fun in the sun.
The 14th annual Petfest took place Saturday where pets could compete in competitions, enjoy different doggy vendors, as well as mingle with other dogs.
Shelters and rescues from all over the state attend Missoula’s Petfest where people can also adopt pets.
Petfest officials say this annual event isn't just for the pets, but for owners too.
"Our big thing is education through entertainment. So people get to learn about how to be responsible pet owners, get all these services provided for them and get to have so much fun while doing it,” co-founder Megan Pfaff, said.
Petfest organizers say next year's 15th annual Petfest will take place at Caras Park, and pet owners can look forward to that next August.