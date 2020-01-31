Temple Grandin to speak at MSU in Bozeman in February

BOZEMAN- On February 20, Temple Grandin a specialist in animal behavior will give two lectures in Bozeman.
Her first lecture will take place at MSU, its called, "Improving Cattle Stockmanship" it will be hosted at the Animal Bioscience Building Room 134 from noon to 1 p.m.
The second lecture, “Understanding Animal Behavior and Autism” will begin with a reception at 5 p.m. with the main lecture at 6 p.m., both taking place at the Ellen Theatre.
She will be speaking as part of the MSU College of Agricultures Bair Ranch Foundation Seminar Series.
Grandin is a professor at Colorado State University, she pioneered techniques for calming animals and lowering stress in feedlot situations.
Her research has included topics from animal behavior during handling and transport, effective designs for stockyards and corrals, humane slaughter techniques and impacts of animal stress on meat quality.
In 2010 she was on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.
Tickets are not necessary for either event.