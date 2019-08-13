GLACIER NATIONAL PARK - A 14-year-old girl died Monday after rocks fell on her family vehicle.
A press release from the park says the girl's family was in a vehicle near the East Tunnel on Going-to-the-Sun Road when falling rocks struck their car. The park says the rocks ranged in size from fist-size to 12-inch diameter. They estimate the slide could have filled the bed of a pickup truck.
The rocks hit the top of the vehicle around 7 p.m. shattering the rear windshield, fatally injuring the girl. The incident also injuring her parents and two other children in the vehicle.
A.L.E.R.T. air ambulance responded, but was unable to airlift the girl because of her unstable condition. Flight paramedics traveled with her via ground ambulance to Kalispell, MT. The girl died while being transported to a local hospital. The two adults suffered significant bruises and were transported to area hospitals. The two other children in the vehicle had minor injuries and also went by ambulance to the hospital.
The family was visiting the park from Utah. The girl’s name and hometown will be released once family notifications have been completed.
The last fatal injury from rockfall on the Going-to-the-Sun Road was in 1996 when a vehicle was struck by a falling rock in the Rimrocks section of the road, just west of Logan Pass.
Going-to-the-Sun Road was closed at the East Tunnel for about three hours on Monday night while the park road crew cleared the rocks and a tow truck removed the vehicle.