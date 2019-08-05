Talking to kids after tragedies can reduce their stress

Mass shootings can have a large effect on people's mental health, even outside of the community they happen in.
ABC FOX Montana’s Spencer Schacht spoke to the director of the MU Disaster and Community Crisis Center, Brian Houston and he said seeing events like this can cause higher levels of anxiety and depression.
It’s easy to assume that kids don't notice or think about national tragedies, but studies show that kids do notice, and it can leave a lasting impact.
“The shooting in El Paso happened in a Walmart during back to school shopping,” Houston said. “So children were involved and families were there shopping and kids can easily see coverage of this online or on TV so it’s on their mind.”
But there are ways of reducing the impact, some as easy as asking a question.
“You may want to ask a child is there anything on your mind? Is there anything you have seen in the news that you want to talk about? Then that gives them the space to talk about it and if they do have something to talk about they know its ok to talk about it and they will,” Houston said.
Or you can help them get involved with relief efforts.
“One thing that may help is talk about what you can do to help,” Houston said. “You might send some cards to some of the people affected by the event, send letters to first responders or maybe you decide to make a donation to an organization that is helping out.”
No matter how you choose to respond, just talking to your child can help reduce any stress or anxiety they might have