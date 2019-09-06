SWX kicks off Montana's collegiate football season with a double headed production

MISSOULA- The ABC FOX SWX team is broadcasting both the Griz and Cat games Saturday night, which is double the work.
Just to set up the evening before a game, there's a 53 foot long production truck, and you can bet there is a second one in Bozeman currently.
Believe it or not, this double headed production actually takes months to prepare for.
As soon as football schedules come out, SWX executives get to work on their designated production games.
From recruiting Montana locals, to flying in specialized equipment operators for the crew--pre-production, show production, and post production--it's no easy feat.
"It's a lot of work ahead of time but more importantly it's about the student athletes and what we can present to the rest of the public across the state of Montana, we feel very honored to be able to broadcast these events,” said SWX’s executive producer, Bill Heiselmann.
When the game is over and fans have gone home, the SWX team will be at both stadiums well after the lights turn off.
Saturday night's games kick off the Montana collegiate football season so make sure to tune into the Cats kicking off Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. on Fox, with the Griz game kicking off at 7:00 p.m. on ABC.