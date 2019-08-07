WEST YELLOWSTONE - A man will spend three months in jail after pleading guilty to carelessly starting a wildfire in Yellowstone Park with a lit cigarette.
A Yellowstone National Park release says Curtis Faustich worked as a seasonal concessionaire employee for a park vendor. Faustich pleaded guilty to dropping a lit cigarette on the ground, starting a grass fire on July 26 at the North Entrance of the park.
On Aug. 6, a federal judge sentenced Faustich to three months in jail, $5,000 in restitution and two years probation. He's banned from entering the park for two years.
The park says the fire burned four acres of grass and sage before it was contained. Witnesses called in a report to the park's 24-hour tipline at 307-344-2132 with information on how the fire started.