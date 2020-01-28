Update 12:36 p.m 1/29/2020:
KALISPELL - Law enforcement have identified the suspect from a SWAT incident in Hungry Horse on Tuesday night.
According to a release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, four snowmobiles were reported stolen in Hungry Horse.
When officers went to investigate where they believed the snowmobiles were located, they said James Colby Smith, 20, dropped from the ceiling of a building and took off on foot.
Deputies attempted to use a taser to get Smith to stop, however the taser did not attach. He then tried to hide inside a home, but was not let inside.
Smith allegedly tried to hide in another neighboring home. Law enforcement set up perimeters in the area and tried to communicate with Smith, but the communication did not work.
The Flathead County SWAT and Special Response Team were called in because of Smith's alleged burglary and access to weapons. The sheriff's office says Smith was threatening law enforcement during the conflict. Law enforcement tried to work things out with Smith for two hours, however the negotiations were unsuccessful. Law enforcement eventually released CS gas, or tear gas, into the home Smith was hiding in and he eventually surrendered.
According to the release, Smith fired several rounds inside the home damaging the inside.
Smith is jailed at Flathead County Detention Center on criminal mischief, burglary, resisting arrest, obstruction of a peace officer, and parole violation charges.
The incident remains under investigation.