BUTTE - Authorities say a man will face multiple charges after a high-speed chase, crash and arrest on Tuesday night.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich says Mitchell Debus, 37, is the suspect involved in the incident.
On Tuesday evening around 7:40, an officer saw Debus in a car and recognized him as a wanted man out of Yellowstone County, Skuletich says.
Debus allegedly took off at a high rate of speed around Uptown, hitting a Subaru with three people inside in front of Safeway, before eventually his damaged car broke down. He dropped a firearm as officers approached and was arrested, along with an unidentified woman who was in the car.
Debus was taken to the hospital after reporting that his back was injured in the wreck. Police are guarding him and will book him into jail once he's released from treatment.
The three people in the Subaru said they didn't need to go to the hospital.
Debus could face four counts of criminal endangerment along with other charges, Skuletich says. He says the woman who was also in the car is jailed on misdemeanor charges.