Super Bowl Fund Run: raising big cash to help kids fighting cancer

BOZEMAN- This weekend in Bozeman a run is taking place to benefit The Bozeman Three.
The Bozeman Three is an organization that supports families in Gallatin County with children who are battling cancer.
The run takes place on Super Bowl Sunday and currently, 250 people are registered.
But the money raised has a lasting benefit for cancer patients in the community.
“We like to help the families deal with all that financial stress because they should get to focus on their child,” Megan Maynard the organizer Super Bowl Fund Run said, “[they should] spend as much time with them as they possibly can and not be worrying about all the finances associated with [their illnesses.]”
The funds from the race go directly to support gas, hotels, and food for families who have to travel to seek cancer treatment.
Organizers right now are hoping 50 more people will sign up to take part in the race.
In the last two years, they have raised $20,000 but say the need is much larger.
You can follow this link to sign up.