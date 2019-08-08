Sen. Steve Daines hosted a field hearing in Deer Lodge Thursday.
A subcommittee for the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee met Thursday morning in a historic barn at the Grant-Kohrs Ranch, a national historic site.
Daines chairs the National Parks Subcommittee and held the hearing to look at ways to get people who visit Glacier and Yellowstone to stop at lesser-known park properties like the Grant-Kohrs Ranch as well.
The group discussed everything from social media marketing strategies to offering shuttles from Glacier and Yellowstone to Deer Lodge.