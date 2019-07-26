Study tracks Rice Ridge Fire health effects in Seeley Lake two years later

SEELEY LAKE - Two years ago, the Rice Ridge Fire burned hundreds of thousands of acres near the small town of Seeley Lake and created thick smoke that lingered for months.
Today, residents are still feeling the effects from the polluted air.
ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall explains more about a first-of-its-kind study is tracking their health to better improve the well-being of all wildfire smoke victims.
"It was rather sad, I think."
In the 43 years Shauna Anders and her husband have lived in Seeley Lake, nothing, she says, compares to the 2017 Rice Ridge Fire.
The smoke was so thick that she couldn't even see her neighbor's home.
Her husband, John, still suffers from a deep cough.
"You almost felt it, like you weren't getting enough oxygen."
For two years, Shauna has been participating in a scientific study, conducted by University of Montana researchers.
In October of 2017, Chris Migliaccio and his team began tracking the impacts the smoke has had on individuals in Seeley Lake.
It's something that's never been done.
"We've actually been able to come here, test people, and follow individuals, long-term," said University of Montana Research Associate Professor Chris Migliaccio. "Nobody knows the long-term health effects of these things."
Shauna is one of about 50 people, who are returning to get their blood pressure checked, cardiovascular system assessed, blood drawn, cheek swabbed,
and the main priority, their lung function tested.
Migliaccio says that they expected to find people would suffer from poor lung function directly following the fire.
What they didn't expect, he says, is the problem persisting.
"That's been the most surprising. At least anecdotally, I've talked with a number of the participants this morning, and they've talked about how ever since the Rice Ridge Fire, they haven't quite felt back to normal."
The fire burned 160,000-acres, trapping smoke in the valley for seven-and-a-half weeks.
The EPA issues warnings for unhealthy air when fine particulate matter measures more than 35 micro grams per cubic meter.
That year, the air quality monitor in Seeley Lake recorded 50 days with more than 200 micro grams of polluted air.
For nine of those days, the monitor maxed out at 1,000 micro grams.
A year after the fire, 90-percent of the people screened showed a decrease in lung function.
Another surprise?
Men were affected more than women, dropping nine-percent in lung function to a woman's four-percent.
Migliaccio doesn't know why.
"Whether it's they spent more time outdoors, or, historically, whatever their occupation was. We don't know."
But he's looking to find those answers for the residents of Seeley Lake by applying for additional grant funding for the research project and to help other communities that suffer from prolonged wildfire smoke.
"Any information we can get allows us to, hopefully, come up with plans or protocols that communities, individuals, health departments can come up with. If we know that at this level, this will have long-term health effects, so this is what we should do to mitigate those. That's our biggest thing."
It's information Shauna finds important for the sake of her health and her husband's.
"I'm thankful that they're doing, coming up to Seeley and doing it. So that makes me think that they feel our community is important."
Migliaccio and his team are already archiving samples for future studies, one even includes identifying changes in a person's genes.
Similar urban air pollution studies have shown changes in people's genes that make them more susceptible to developing asthma, changes that can be passed on to their children.
To find more information on the progress of this study, call Chris Migliaccio at: 406-243-6386 or email him at: chris.migliaccio@umontana.edu.