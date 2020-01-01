State wide pass conditions for New Years Day

Montana- Right now, pass conditions looking smooth across the state.
On the Bozeman Pass, there is an ice warning in effect, pass cameras show roads looking to be icy.
If you are heading from Billing to the Bozeman area extra time will be needed.
Staying on 1-90 for your statewide travel the Fourth of July Pass looking to be pretty clear, roads looking wet but not snowed over.
Just outside of Helena over on Macdonald Pass looking like there is some snow on it. We also will see an ice warning in effect in place. Take it slow if you are leaving the capital city today.
Look Out Pass also coming in with an ice warning so for state wide travel today take it slow.
Right now, no major crashes to report and everything seems to be moving well.
You can check MDT cameras here.