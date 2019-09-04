State crime lab examining body of man shot by Missoula police

MISSOULA - Officials from the Department of Justice say the body of the man who died after a confrontation with police on Labor Day is being examined by the Montana State Crime Lab.
John Barnes, communications director for the DOJ, says the investigation could take several months, and he can't give an exact timeline.
Barnes says forensic pathologists and technologists at the crime lab in Missoula are looking at 35-year-old Steven Cole Gill's body for wounds. The lab will screen the chemistry and toxicology to see if there were any drugs or alcohol in Gill's body.
Barnes says investigators are examining evidence and mapping the scene. Investigators will also interview the officers involved, as well as potential witnesses.
At the conclusion of the investigation, DOJ Department of Criminal Investigation agents will prepare a summary of what they found, then present it to the Missoula County Attorney's office to review.
From there, the county coroner's officer will assemble a coroner's inquest to determine whether the shooting was lawful.
